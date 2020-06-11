Con Lee Shea

September 6, 1951 - June 4, 2020

Con Lee Shea, 68, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 after a 3-year battle with esophageal cancer. Con was born September 6, 1951 at Caldwell, ID to Jerry and Donna (Haines) Shea. He was raised in the Marsing, ID area where he graduated from high school. After high school, Con joined the Army and was stationed in Germany before being honorably discharged and moving home, where he and the love of his life, Jaime Baltzor married on September 14, 1974.

After moving to Pendleton in 1975, Con worked in sales for a few local businesses before purchasing Pendleton Quicky Lube in 2006. They sold the business in 2017 and Con retired. He spent some time driving for Interpath Laboratories before he fell ill. Con volunteered for many organizations such as the Lion's Club, Knights of Columbus and visited countless children as Santa Claus, with his sidekick, Sparky the Elf (Rick Baltzor), for several years. Con loved to hunt with his brothers-in-law, golfing with friends and spending time with his family. Con had more friends than we can count, many of which he considered "best friends". He developed a love for woodworking and made several creations for those he loved.

Con is survived by his wife, Jaime; mother-in-law Arlene Baltzor; Brothers Joe (Suzanne) and Benny (Sandra) Shea; sister Lori (Chris) Gebhart; brothers-in-law Keith (Katie) and Rick (Chelle) Baltzor; daughters Melissa (Shane) Weston, Keri (Jordan) Standley and Kristin (Jerrod) Dickerson; grandchildren Bryce, Conner, Jolie, Jacob, Miles, Kaylee, Alex, Hudson and Lucie; great-grandchildren Milo and Casey; Godchildren Jaime Chenoweth, Kayla Rushton, Meghan Parsons and Zach LaRue; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and father-in-law, James Baltzor.

A recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, June 11th at Pendleton Pioneer Folsom-Bishop in Pendleton, followed by a memorial service on Friday, June 12th at 11:00 am at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Mission, Oregon. A luncheon at Hodgen Distributing will be held following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vange John Memorial Hospice. The family would like to thank Bruce and Vicki Coe for opening their home to our family while Con was going through treatment and Richard Oja for his exceptional care of Con in his final weeks. We can never express how much your kindness and support mean to us.





