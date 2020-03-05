|
|
Connie V. Richardson
November 8, 1947 - February 21, 2020
Constance "Connie" Virginia Richardson, 72, of Nampa, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.
She was born on November 8, 1947 to Patricia Anne (Herman) and Orion Ross Bethel in Caldwell, Idaho.
Connie was raised and educated in the Treasure Valley, residing in Nampa until her death.
She loved animals and enjoyed volunteering at Pet Haven in Nampa.
She's survived by her life partner, Danny Fisher; her three sons, Greg Rice, Kirk Rice, and Randy Rice; step children, Billy (Reggina) Richardson and Mary.
She's preceded in death by both parents, and her late husband, Bill Richardson.
Cremation rites have been accorded through Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa there will be a celebration of life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Canyon Hill Cemetery, 2024 N. Illinois Ave., Caldwell.
To view Connie's online guestbook or to send condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 5, 2020