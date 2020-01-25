|
|
Consuelo Martin, 79, of Nampa, passed away on January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12 noon at the Valley Church, 2900 Life Way, Caldwell, ID 83605. Viewing will be held on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Interment will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery following the church service. Family and friends can read the full obituary online at flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020