Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
(208) 459-0833
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flahiff Funeral Chapels - Caldwell Chapel
624 Cleveland Boulevard
Caldwell, ID 83606
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Valley Church
2900 Life Way
Caldwell, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Consuelo Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Consuelo Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Consuelo Martin Obituary
Consuelo Martin, 79, of Nampa, passed away on January 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12 noon at the Valley Church, 2900 Life Way, Caldwell, ID 83605. Viewing will be held on Monday evening from 5pm to 8pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, Idaho 83605. Interment will be held at Canyon Hill Cemetery following the church service. Family and friends can read the full obituary online at flahifffuneralchapel.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Consuelo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -