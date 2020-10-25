Cora Farrell

November 22,1927 - October 3, 2020

Our beloved mother, Cora Farrell, passed away on October 3rd, 2020. Cora was born in the beautiful Ozark Mountains of Arkansas on November 22, 1927. Her family moved to McKenzie Bridge, Oregon when she was 10, due to the Great Depression of the 30's. She and her family lived in that lovely little mountain town until she graduated from high school and moved to Berkeley, California, to find work. It was right after the war in 1945, and there she met the love of her life, Louis "Ted" Farrell, who had returned from 4 years flying off a Navy aircraft carrier in a SPD bombing plane. He stayed in the Navy 16 more years, living in 8 different states, before his retirement in 1960. Then Ted and Cora lived in Gridley, California, for over 50 years, where they owned a small cattle ranch, and then a small kiwi farm. They moved to Idaho in 2011 to be closer to family, where Ted passed away in 2018.

Cora is survived by her three daughters, Linda Souza, Janet (Ron) Tefft, and Lori (Gary) Parker, along with her beloved granddaughters Amy (Alex) Joye, and Lisa (Josh) Knowlton - as well as her precious great-grandchildren, Ashley and Aidan Joye, and Luke and Seth Knowlton. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Faatz, and a brother, Terry Carlton, both of Oregon.

Cora was a wonderful wife and mother, and a true servant of her Lord. All through the years she was active in various church activities as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School helper, a deaconess, serving in the kitchen at Christian summer camps, and participating in many Bible studies. Her example of loyalty to God and family will be carried in the heart of each of those she's left behind. She will be deeply missed, but we are rejoicing that she is now face-to-face with her Savior, and with all those of her family and friends who have trusted in Christ's atoning work and have gone before her to their heavenly home.

Cora loved to sew clothes for her 3 daughters, and was also involved in 4-H as a sewing teacher. When her 3 girls left home, she developed two other passions: painting and golfing. When she had covered her entire house with her paintings, she began her second passion of golfing. She joined the women's golf club and her curio cabinet is filled with many golf trophies, including a hole-in-one award.

Cora will be greatly missed for her constant smile, her great sense of humor, her laughter, and her love and enthusiasm for life. She also nurtured and loved her flowers, just like she nurtured and loved her children. She was our biggest cheerleader - always full of encouragement and pride over each of our endeavors.

Her greatest love, however, was Jesus Christ, and she served Him all her life. She was an amazing mother and homemaker, a powerful example of the Proverbs 31 woman. Her family is indebted to her in that her greatest desire was that each one of them might comprehend the joy of knowing Jesus, and she prayed without ceasing for all her beloved children and grandchildren.

When asked what she would want to say to all she loved, Cora responded, "I would be happy if they all had received Jesus as their Savior and would be coming to join me in heaven."

A memorial will be held on November 1st at the Middleton First Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.





