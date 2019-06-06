Coraleen Gamble

October 29,1927 - June 2, 2019

Coraleen, 91, of Nampa died Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Coraleen Cressall Gamble was born on October 29th, 1927, in Burley, the fifth of seven children of George and Cora Cressall. As a child she was raised on a farm in Burley, ID where she rode a horse with her sister 2 miles to school every day until her family moved to Logan, UT in the 8th grade. After moving to Logan, she began working in the fields and also learned to play the piano and started to play softball. After graduation she worked in a sewing factory and an ice cream parlor until meeting her husband-to-be James (Jim) Gamble, a handsome sailor who was attending Utah State University. They were married on Aug. 19, 1947 in Elko, Nevada and made their home in Payette, ID where Jim began working as a clerk for the Union Pacific Railroad and she began working for the telephone company. Within a couple years, Jim and Coraleen moved to Nampa, ID where they started their family. Coraleen was a member of the Nampa LDS Church 6th Ward where she was very active within the church, singing in the choir and being a part of the Relief Society. She volunteered her time at the LDS family history center where she enjoyed helping people with genealogy. Coraleen was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed crocheting, making beautiful hand-quilted quilts and playing the piano. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, and canning jams and vegetables from her vegetable garden. Every Saturday she made homemade biscuits, cinnamon rolls and 12 loaves of the best bread in the world! Coraleen was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Mom you are dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.

Coraleen is survived by two sons, Dan Steven Gamble, Nampa and Darwin Michael and his wife, Joy Gamble, Homedale; two daughters, Mary Melinda and her husband, Brett Brenton, and Lisa Jeanne Gamble all of Nampa; 15 grandchildren, and many great and great-great-grandchildren. Her oldest son, James David Gamble and husband James J. Gamble preceded her in death.

A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00AM with funeral services starting at 11:00AM on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the Nampa LDS Canyon Building, 121 N. Canyon St. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 S. Indiana Ave. Caldwell, ID. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Ave. South, Nampa, ID. To view Coraleen's online guest book or to leave condolences please visit: www.alsippersons.com Published in Idaho Press Tribune on June 6, 2019