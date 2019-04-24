Cornelis Jan "Case" Houson

August 8, 1929 - April 17, 2019

Cornelis Jan (Case) Houson, 89, of Nampa, Idaho went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 17th. He passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family.

Case was born to Adriaan and Engeline (Hartman) Huiszoon in Rotterdam the Netherlands. He was the eldest of two siblings, Ans (deceased) de Waard and Tanja (deceased) Kool. Case went to the University in Delft and studied for his engineering degree. He then was called into the Dutch Marine Corps. He moved up to the rank of Sergeant and was a member of the National Sharp Shooter Pistol team. During this time he married his childhood sweetheart. They decided first to immigrate to Canada and then the United States. They lived in Los Angeles where he completed his education at USC to finish his Civil Engineering degree. After many happy years in California, having made many friends, they moved to Idaho in 1992 to live close to their daughter Helen and husband Brian Cooper. When he came to Idaho he worked for the City of Nampa as an Engineer at the Waste Management Department. Having lived many years and enjoying Idaho, family and church family, Case, after declining health, and a paralyzing stroke, the Lord called him into his eternal rest.

Soli Deo Gloria

Case is survived by his wife of 67 years Bep Houson, Daughter, Helen (Brian) Cooper, 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Adrian Houson and Mike Houson and grandson, Nathan Cooper.

A celebration of his life will be held at the United Reformed Church of Nampa, 12693 Orchard Ave. Nampa ID on Saturday April 27 at 11:00 AM. Services are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel, 415 12th Ave. So. - 208-442-8171. An online guest book and a complete obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Memorials in Case's name may be sent to: Lifeline Pregnancy Ctr. 1323 12tAve, SO. Nampa, ID 83686 or LOVE INC, 16446 Franklin Ave, Nampa, ID 83687.