Craig Philip Eldredge

December 7, 1948 - March 31, 2019

Craig was born in Moscow, Idaho, on December 7, 1948. He died of cancer March 31, 2019, in Boise. He was raised in Moscow, Emmett, and Caldwell, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1967. Between high school and college, he worked some interesting jobs around Caldwell: truck driver for Pat's Salvage Yard and Idaho Salvage Pool, forklift operator for Crookhams, and night clerk at the Sundowner Motel.

Craig earned a B.A. in History from the College of Idaho in 1978. His time at the C of I is legendary. His stoicism on and off the mound pitching for the Rural Raiders softball team in the late 1970s earned him the nickname Chief. Craig introduced a myriad of friends (many of whom were not Idaho natives) to green Chevy panel truck adventures in the Owyhee Mountains, trips to California and elsewhere in his Cadillacs, and unforgettable Halloween and Fourth of July parties at his home on Route 3. Friends from his college years will forever tell stories and raise toasts in love and respect for their friend, Chief.

After college, Craig moved to Moscow, Idaho, where he took graduate courses in history. He decided academia was not for him and turned his attention to a hands-on career. He apprenticed as a plumber at the University of Idaho in 1982, became a journeyman plumber, then was Quality Control Officer and Construction Inspector. He retired from the U of I in 2009 and moved to Boise.

He had a lifelong love of the outdoors-cycling, skiing, camping, canoeing, rafting, and above all, driving 4x4 vehicles. Craig started with Isuzu Troopers, several of which suffered near terminal damage, all for fun! He drove Jeeps the last few years, partly because air conditioning is a great comfort when rock climbing in Moab.

Craig raised several fine dogs, starting with the infamous Fred B. Shepherd, then Ruth, Henry, and Virgil who amused family and friends over the years. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip, and is survived by his mother Betsy, sister Ellen Crosby (widow of Fred H. Illingworth), brothers Eric (Liz), and Brian, niece Kaitlyn and nephew Jacob. Craig leaves behind his dog and best pal, Virgil.

The family thanks the staff at Shaw Mountain of Cascadia and Comfort Care Hospice for their kind attention to Craig in his final weeks.

In his memory, Craig would appreciate that everyone be nice to dogs and decent to other human beings, give a stranger a jump start or a tow out of a mud hole, not suffer fools, and share time and adult beverages with friends.

At his request, Craig's ashes will be scattered in the wilds of Idaho; an outdoor party will be held in Boise later in the spring, where his friends and family will celebrate this good man with delicious food and drink.