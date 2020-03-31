Home

Craig Winslow Morfitt
February 28,1858 - March 23, 2020
Craig Winslow Morfitt (62) born in Cincinnati, OH on February 28,1958 to John and Elizabeth Morfitt. He died in Boise, ID on March 23,2020.
Craig grew up in Idaho Falls, ID. He joined the Air Force and was stationed at Hill AF Base for 4 years as a helicopter mechanic. Pilots were always pleased to have Craig sign off on their craft because they knew they were in safe hands. Later, he ran was self-employed managing, C ME AUTO.
Criag is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Morfitt. His wife, Deanna Morfitt, his two sisters Carolyn Kothe and Susan VanLeuvan. He is also survived by his three daughters: Jennell Morfitt, Amber Sweat, Katherine Morfitt and his two grandchildren.
A gathering to honor and remember his life will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 31, 2020
