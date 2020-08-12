Cynthia Bolen

Cynthia Ann Bolen

3/23/1969 - 8/8/2020

Cynthia Ann Speirs Bolen's courageous cancer battle sadly ended August 8th as Cyndi, 51, peacefully passed away at her Meridian Idaho home lovingly surrounded by her family. Born in Salt Lake City March 23, 1969 to Robert Speirs and Madeline Jones, Cyndi was the youngest of four siblings and attended Taylorsville High School. Cyndi's warm smile and generous heart accompanied a can-do attitude and spunky demeanor- once you met her, you couldn't help but love her. Upon a chance encounter while attending a conference in LA, this fire attracted the likes of Tom Bolen and after a two-year long-distance romance tied the knot in April 2003. Cyndi stepped into motherhood with step daughters Kenna and Brie, quickly added Rylie, and finally Lacie to round out the family.

Cyndi's attention to detail proved instrumental in work, home, and hobby. For her career, Cyndi worked in bookkeeping for various companies- starting with her Father's company in Las Vegas, moving to Applied Automation in SLC, 208 Auctions in Nampa and ending up at Minert and Associates in Meridian. Her skills increased profitability and even identified some embezzling issues. Her personal drive influenced her to sell Mary Kay and start Special Touch Cleaners with her sister Paula for a few years. For the home, Cyndi made sure the house was always ready for drop-in visitors. She particularly enjoyed planning and decorating for special occasions including birthdays, Christmas, New Years, and her favorite- Halloween. Cyndi's party and catering efforts were enjoyed by many as she made these events special for all. One unique hobby that touched many were Cyndi's novelty cake creations making birthdays and other events much more special. Cyndi always thought of the perfect personal gifts for family and friends and would always be there to donate her time and effort for those in need. Although Cyndi has been taken from us far too early, she leaves behind a never ending and forever enduring legacy through the memories of family and friends.

Cyndi is survived by her husband Tom Bolen (Meridian), Daughters Rylie and Lacie Bolen; Step Daughters Kenna Bolen (Boise) and Brie Bolen (Boise); Sisters Kathy Speirs (Phoenix) and Paula Murphy (Bullhead); Mother Madeline Jones (Meridian); Mother-in-law Marlene Bolen (Boise); Cyndi is preceded in death by her father Robert Speirs; Step Father Terry Jones; brother Randy Speirs; and Father-in-law Joe Bolen.

The Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 14th at 1:00PM with a Rosary at 12:30 at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in Meridian followed by the Graveside Services at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens and a memorial reception at 4PM.

Services handled under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home.





