Dale Everett Allen

July 5, 1925 - April 18, 2019

Dale Everett Allen, age 93, passed away peacefully, on April 18, 2019, in his own home surrounded by his family.

Dale was born in Ogallala, Nebraska to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Allen on July 5, 1925. Dale attended Nampa High School. In May of 1945, Private D. Allen was one of the seven survivors after the battle in Okinawa, Japan. In the service, he received Bronze Service Arrowhead, Asiatic Pacific Theatre Ribbon, Victory Ribbon, American Theatre Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Bronze Campaign Star, and a Purple Heart. Dale later met his sweetheart, Carol Talkington, in Boise Business School. Dale and Carol were married on November 4, 1951. After settling in Nampa, Idaho, Dale was employed with the Boise Project Board of Control as a ditch rider for over thirty years. During this time, Dale built their beautiful family home just south of Lake Lowell and raised a family while farming. Dale also raised cattle that carried the family brand of D and lazy A.

Dale was a jack of all trades and one of the first to always help out his neighbors. Dale loved to tinker around his farm and shops. He enjoyed the Idaho outdoors with camp trips with his square dancing friends, hunting, day drives, and camping with his family. Dale and Carol enjoyed square dancing for over 50 years and he was on the Board of Directors for the Wheel and Deal Square Dance Club. Over the past ten years, Dale was also known to dance at the local dance halls with his bright smile, smooth dance moves, and fun holiday themed costumes. His enthusiasm and contagious smile was often paired with his young at heart spirit and compassion for others. Dale was always willing to lend a helping hand and was one of the most optimistic men you would ever meet. Dale believed it was important to laugh at least once a day. He was a proud Veteran and loved his country and family.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Stanford Allen, Betty Thomas, Dean Allen, Joe Allen; and his beloved wife, Carol. Dale is survived by his children, Linda Horn, son-in-law, Randy Stepleton, David Allen and daughter-in-law, Angie, Vickie and son-in-law, Andy Edwards, and Randy Allen and Darlene York; grandchildren, Scott and Heather Allen, Stan Horn, TJ Horn, Jason Allen, Shea Cain, Jenny Perkins, Michelle Cain, Andrew Edwards, and Joseph Carter; and 11 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, ID on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a military graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 15862 Indiana Ave, Caldwell, ID and a celebration of life at the Nampa Eagles Lodge, 118 11th Ave N, Nampa, ID. The family appreciates the love and care in honor of Dale.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s or your local senior center to continue Dale's love of dancing. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary