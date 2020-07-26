Dale Joel Howell

12/03/1929 - 03/28/2020

Dale Joel Howell - 90

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in remembrance of Dale on Friday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at

West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. 1st Street, Fruitland, Idaho

Masks will be available and social distancing will be observed.

Dale Joel Howell, a great man of faith, went home to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dale was born in Horton, Kansas, on December 3, 1929. He was the sixth of seven children born to James and Maude Howell. Dale and his family moved from Kansas to Wilder, Idaho at the age of five. He attended school at Wilder and graduated in May, 1948. Dale met his wife Lavon while in high school and they married in November of 1948. Dale and Lavon had four children, Rick, Kathy, Debbie and Lori. Dale's passion was his family and horses. As a child, he could always be found either on horseback, training horses or working horses. Dale and Lavon farmed in the Wilder community and owned their own Chemical Applicator business. They resided in the Wilder area until 1973 when they fulfilled a life-long dream of owning a ranch. They found a new passion in ranching and spent the next 36 years on their working cattle ranch in Cambridge, Idaho. As they retired from ranching, they moved to New Plymouth, Idaho, to be closer to two of their three daughters. Dale is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lavon; his daughters and son in laws, Kathy and Kemmer Sorrell of Wasilla, Alaska, Debbie and Ross Ingram of New Plymouth and Rick and Lori Church of Parma; nine grandchildren, twenty one great grandchildren, three step-great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Dale was preceded in death by his son Richard Dale Howell, his parents, siblings, Violet Porter, LeMoyne Howell, Lon Howell, Jean Howell, Glen Howell and Alice Ackerman.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to West Valley Free Methodist Church, 100 E. lst Street, Fruitland, Idaho 83619.

A special thank you to Angel Gonzalez, Private Caregiver, who was truly an "Angel" for all of us.





