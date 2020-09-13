Dale Peck

June 29,1930 - August 30,2020

Dale Peck 90 of Walla Walla, Washington passed away peacefully in his home on August 30, 2020.

Dale was born in Buhl, ID to June and Opal Peck on June 29, 1930. He graduated from Nampa High School in Nampa ID. In high school Dale was very involved in sports and was the team captain in both football and basketball and managed the baseball team. Following high school Dale attended the College of Idaho. Dale served in the Army during the Korean War and was awarded the United Nations Service and Army Occupational Medals. On July 3, 1954 he married Verna Lee Hewitt. Dale spent his career in agriculture as an agronomist. He retired from Northup King Seed Company in 1989 as the Branch Manager in Touchet WA.

In his retirement, Dale was a tireless volunteer. He was a member of the Walla Walla Lions Club for 24 years and served on its Board of Directors for 10 years. All who have attended the Lions Club Annual Crab Feed will remember Dale as the friendly face who, for years, took your ticket at the door! In recognition for his dedicated humanitarian service the Lions Clubs International Foundation honored Dale as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 2015. In addition, Dale worked with St. Vincent DePaul where he not only served on the St. Vincent DePaul Council (Vice President) he volunteered his time at the Walla Walla store. Dale, along with Verna, was active at the Senior Center delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, assisting with their remodeling project and the monthly strawberry waffle evening. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Michael Flohr Council #766

Dale was proceeded in death by his parents and his sister Nadine Hale. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Verna, his children and their spouses: Camille and Roger Tilden, Nampa ID, Rebecca and Scott Munson, Yakima WA, Michael and Vicki Peck, Walla Walla WA, Granddaughters Cortney Munson New York, NY and Christine Munson, Seattle WA, honorary grandchildren and great grandchildren Shayla Kern, Walla Walla (Allyiah, Camrynn, and Evelynn) and Isaac and Kelsey Kern, Milton-Freewater, OR (Lorelai, Naomi, and Desmond), Nephews Dennis and Peggy Hale Nampa, ID, (Sandy Hale, Randy Hale, Kenneth Hale, and Kristen Hale) and Roger and Jean Hale, Palmer, AK, and Niece Cheryl Lynn Martin Nampa, ID, (Jason and Alexis Martin, Gregory Martin, and Theodore Martin).

The family would like to express its sincere appreciation to Dianna Ellis. Her dedication in caring for Dale allowed him to remain in his home surrounded by family. We would also like to thank and acknowledge Helen and the staff at Walla Walla Valley in Home Care for their caring support. Finally, the family cannot express enough how much the friendship of their neighbors, Ron and Carol Alexander, meant to all of us. You were always there.

A private family funeral mass will be held at Assumption Blessed of the Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Walla Walla WA. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Vincent DePaul of Walla Walla WA through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362





