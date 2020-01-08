|
|
Dale H. Tiegs
May 2, 1936 - December 28, 2019
Dale H. Tiegs peacefully passed away December 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born May 2, 1936 in Nampa, Idaho, to Herbert and Opal Tiegs, the youngest of four children. He grew up on the family farm and attended Lone Tree School and Nampa High School where he met his future wife Alta Malone, and they married shortly after their graduation in 1954. Dale kept up with the family tradition of farming and began clearing and farming the Dry Lake area south of Nampa. Together they had six children and the family enjoyed camping, fishing, boating and competitive late-night board and card games. Dale and Alta's marriage lasted 18 years. Dale loved his role as a father and was a Melba Booster and PTA member, actively involved in his children's school and sporting events.
In 1973, Dale met Margie Hash and married that same year. In 1980, Dale sold the farm and he and Margie loaded up the RV with the intent of traveling around the U.S., but after their first stop in Garibaldi, Oregon, Dale's fishing passion consumed him, and it wasn't long before he bought a fishing boat and began commercial salmon fishing along the Oregon and Washington coasts for many years, spending two summers commercial fishing in SE Alaska while Margie managed their estaurant business.
Dale served as a volunteer fireman and was also an active member of their Christian church. After Dale and Margie retired, they moved back to Nampa and in 2013, Dale sadly lost the love of his life, Margie.
Dale is fondly remembered for his sense of humor, witty intellect, exceptional memory and attention to detail. He was a loving, affectionate and devoted family man and was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Dale was preceded in death by his loving wife Margie and beloved son Gregg Tiegs, his parents, two brothers, a sister, and several grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Cheryl Callaway, Nampa, Gregg's wife Vikki Tiegs, Kennewick, Washington, Frank Tiegs (Janet) Pasco, Washington, Allison Tiegs, Nampa, Lori Fox (Randy), Nampa, Stacey Devereaux (Ray), Boise, Michael Young (Julie), Kiowa, Colorado, Penny Guevarra (German), Corvallis, Oregon, Mark Hash (Linda), Sequim, Washington, 32 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church, 911 S. Cole Rd., Boise at 11:30 A.M. Saturday, January 11, 2020 with a short viewing prior to the services from 10:30 to 11:15 A.M. Burial will follow at the Cloverdale Memorial Park, Boise, with luncheon immediately following back at the church. An online guest book and a full obituary is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020