Daniel Patrick Dougherty

December 25, 1949 - April 25, 2019

Daniel Patrick Dougherty entered into heaven on April 25, 2019. Dan was born December 25, 1949 in Lynnwood, California to James and Doris Dougherty. He was the third of four boys. He grew up a pastor's kid and loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart. The family started the Church of God in Pendleton, Oregon where they lived for a number of years. The family moved to Clarkston, Washington and then to Caldwell where his father was the pastor of the Church of God on Arthur Street. Dan graduated from Caldwell High School in 1968. One of the highlights from high school was being on the State Championship basketball team for Caldwell in 1967. He Graduated from Boise State College, and then went on to be a teacher for the Vallivue School District for the next 40 years, 34 years teaching 5th grade and the last 6 years teaching 8th grade World History. Dan was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He loved spending time at "the cabin" during the summer as much as possible. It was really his favorite place to be. After his retirement, he began writing an outdoor column for Christian Living. In 1974 he married Christine Vasser and from this marriage came two boys, James and David. This union ended in 1994 and in 1996 he married Peggy Yelm Fudge and they blended their families together and raised their 3 boys, James Dougherty, David Dougherty, and Jakoub Fudge. His family was his pride and joy. Peggy and Dan had over 22 years of a wonderful life together. They were able to travel to many countries and see so much of God's beautiful handiwork! Dan is preceded in death by his parents, James and Doris Dougherty, his brother David Dougherty, his nephew Luke Dougherty, and his father-in-law, Robert Yelm. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Dougherty and their sons James (Jessica) Dougherty of Boise, Idaho, David (Sarah) Dougherty of Caldwell, Idaho, Jakoub Fudge of Caldwell, Idaho, his brother Thomas (Denise) Dougherty of Boise, Idaho, his brother Douglas (Shirley) Dougherty of Newberg, Oregon, his mother-in-law Joyce Yelm, and 9 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on May 4, 2019 at 11 :00 a.m. at Cloverdale Church of God located at 3755 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Living Magazine, a nonprofit, P.O. Box 867, Meridian, Idaho 83680. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com