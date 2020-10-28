Daniel Joseph Evans Sr.
June 23, 1940 - October 25, 2020
Daniel Joseph Evans, Sr., lovingly known as "Dan", "Dad" and "Grandpa", peacefully slipped away late in the afternoon of Sunday, October 25th, 2020 after a brave, 3-week battle with the sudden onset of late-stage dementia.
Dan was born on June 23, 1940, in Albuquerque, the youngest of two sons. He worked his way up through the ranks to achieve "Attendance Captain" in elementary school and was an active Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle - including three palms, four Explorer awards and the God & Country award. He graduated from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences, NM in 1958 after being chosen to attend Boys State at the end of his Junior year.
Dan worked his way through college at New Mexico State University and graduated in 1963 with a BA in Journalism, just in time to be shipped off to Lindsay Air Station, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany. He'd earned his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant after being a part of the Air Force ROTC at NMSU. With new wife Gwyn (Willingham) in tow, Dan went to Germany and then Libya, where he ran the armed forces radio and television stations at Wheelus AFB, just outside of Tripoli. They returned in 1965, divorce pending.
Dan resumed a civilian career as an on-air personality in Roswell, NM where he met and married Gail Montgomery in 1966. They would soon move to Albuquerque with Dan's job, which continued on-air in the mornings at KOB (he was kind of a big deal!). Later Dan transitioned to a sales position in radio in order to be with his young son, Daniel Jr., on the soccer field on the weekends. In 1975 daughter Maryhelen Elizabeth was born and their family was complete.
For 12 years Dan was the in-house announcer in "The Pit" for the University of New Mexico Lobos basketball games. He also began refereeing soccer games during this time, eventually becoming the Chief Ref for the state of New Mexico.
Gail and Dan divorced in 1982 and she died in 1998. Dan followed Gail and the kids to Caldwell, Idaho in 1990 (they'd been there since 1984) and worked on-air and in sales at KCID, MIX 106 and Lite-108 in Caldwell and Boise. He was proud to have served on the Caldwell City Council for four years in the late 90's.
Dan was a long-time member of Rotary International in New Mexico and Idaho. He served as Treasurer, Vice-President and President of the Canyon County Sunrise Rotary Chapter. He also was part of the group of citizens that helped get the new Animal Shelter built in Canyon County in the early 2000's.
In 1995 Dan started the STAT Sheet (Special Teens And Trivia), which became his passion for the next 23 years. He interviewed hundreds of High School Seniors throughout the Treasure Valley and then told their story each week for people to read in restaurants and waiting rooms. It was his privilege to be a part of something so positive!
In 2004, Dan met Karolyn Rippy, a former elementary school teacher. She brightened his life with her love and together they enjoyed 14 ½ official years together, traveling and loving retirement. It is her devotion that we have to thank for taking such good care of him, especially since his dementia diagnosis in 2016.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ruby (Gish) Evans; an older brother, David; a niece, Ruth. He is survived by family members, including Karolyn (Rippy), and her children and grandchildren; his oldest son, Daniel Joseph Jr. and grandson, Ethan Daniel; daughter Maryhelen (Kurt) Freeman, their six children: Elizabeth Grace (Jarom) Packham, Kathryn Gail (Matthew) Cunningham, Melissa Gwen, Nathan Joseph, Emily Anna and Benjamin Stanley; four great-grandchildren: Noah Bradley, Isla Grace and Baby Girl Packham and Hadley Gail Cunningham; youngest son, Nick Ross; nephew, David and niece, Marci (Holland). Dan thought of his children as the most precious thing in his life.
Funeral services are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, Idaho, and will be held on Friday, October 30th, at 1pm at Zion Lutheran Church in Nampa. Dan will be interred prior to his funeral in the Canyon Hill Cemetery in Caldwell.
Dan's family is grateful for the support and love so freely given during this difficult time. Special thanks go to the staff at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon, who took such great care of him for more than two weeks; On Call International Insurance and Emergency Medical Transport Company, who worked hard to get Dan home to Caldwell; Heart & Home Hospice of Caldwell, who helped us succeed in fulfilling Dan's wish to die at home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Rotary International. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com