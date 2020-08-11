Daniel Nelson

Daniel Joseph Nelson
August 21, 1930 - June 23, 2020
Daniel Joseph Nelson passed away peacefully early evening of June 23, 2020 at the Owyhee Health and Rehabilitation Center in Homedale, Idaho. Joe enjoyed a full life until he suffered a stroke in May 2019.
Joe was born in Huston, Idaho on August 21, 1930 to Elmer (Eddie) Edward and Mary Rose (Shaw) Nelson. He was their 7th child out of 10 and remained close to his parents, brothers and sisters. Joe attended Adrian High school where he played football but mostly enjoyed courting his sweetheart Donna Alza Tarr. They married on June 27, 1948 and had two children, Stanley Joe and Victoria Louise. They lived for a short time in Seattle, Washington where Joe worked as a milkman and helped to build a Free Methodist church in Bothell, Washington.
Joe and Donna farmed in the Ridgeview, Napton and Adrian, Oregon areas. Joe put in a section of potatoes in the desert area of Jungo, Nevada near Winnemucca.
In the early 1980's Joe and Donna sold their ranch and moved to Caldwell where Joe operated his own trucking business. Joe drove many times to California delivering potatoes and onions amongst other things. At one time Joe was the #1 supplier of potatoes for Campbell Soup Company!
Joe was an adventurer and a dreamer. He dabbled in mining gold in Nevada and loved to fly his Cherokee airplane as much as he could. Grandkids enjoyed it when he would fly over their houses and drop candy!
Joe loved hunting and boating and being with his family. He loved to play games including Monopoly and Rack-O or just about anything his grandkids put in front of him and was a great storyteller up until he would fall asleep before finishing. Joe and Donna shared 60 years of marriage before Donna passed away in 2008. Visiting them was always a treat and they made everyone feel special and loved. They were very generous and always willing to help family, neighbors, and friends of which they had many. They loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended church services at Adrian, Deer Flat and Caldwell Free Methodist churches. Joe and Donna went on a mission trip with their church to San Palo, Brazil to help build a church there.
After Donna passed away, Joe made many new friends and was quite the bowler with his lucky pink ball.
Joe is survived by his brothers Edgar Earl Nelson (Mary), James (Jim) Leon Nelson (Connie) and his own thriving legacy including son Stanley Joe (Georgia) Nelson of Homedale, daughter Victoria (Vicki) Louise (Nelson) Rosenberger (Chuck) of Caldwell. Nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna Alza (Tarr) Nelson; parents, Eddie and Mary Nelson; sisters, Maryanna (Nelson) Langer (Warren), Yvonne (Nelson) Hill (Harold), Winifred Rose (Nelson) Sorrell (Roy Junior); brothers Clarence Nelson (Lorena), William (Bill) Emery Nelson (Mary Ellen), Allen Noble Nelson (Helen) and Theodore (Ted) Royal Nelson (Ila).
The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the staff at Owyhee Health and Rehabilitation who lovingly cared for Joe the last year of his life. A graveside service will be held at Marsing-Homedale Cemetery on August 21 at 11:00 am.
Condolences may be shared and a livestream link may be found at www.dakanfuneralchapel.com
