Daniel VanWinkle
1974 - 2020
Daniel Wade Van Winkle
October 6,1974 - September 13, 2020
On Sunday, September 13, 2020, Daniel W. Van Winkle, Passed away at the early age of 45 years old. Daniel was born October 6, 1974 in Spokane Washington to Herald and Thelma Van Winkle. Daniel joined the U.S. Air force Reserve right after high school before joining the Army where he served his country. Daniel became a father of five children, which he loved and adored. He raised three boys, Grant, Brandon, and Joel and two daughters, Anna and Jessie. Dan was amazing with technology, which lead to him working as a technician where he worked several years.
Dan had a passion for art, which included drawing, painting and being creative. He always had a great idea or some invention that was way ahead of its time. Dan was truly an imaginative person who didn't fear the unknown but embraced the endless possibilities. Dan was a caring person that would give a stranger the shirt off his back without thinking twice. He loved his family and to him blood was always thicker than water. He cherished his time with the ones he loved and always made time to get to know new friends. Dan was always eager to beat up anyone at a friendly game of pool or cards. Dan was that one person that everyone could count on to have your back no matter the situation. His love for his family and friends was always true and beyond comprehension.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Herald G. Van Winkle. He is survived by mother, Thelma and Stepdad Joe, his Fiancé Jennifer, her six children, Hannah, Elizabeth, Timothy, Abigail, Thomas, and Tabetha, His five children, Grant, Brandon, Joel, Anna, and Jessie, his 3 brothers Joe, Jason, and Nathan, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A full military funeral service will be held, October 14, 2020 at the Veterans Cemetery 10100 N Horseshoe Bend Rd, Boise, ID at 1:00 p.m. Flowers or Donations may be sent to 3016 E. Lewis Ln. Nampa, ID. 83687.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
OCT
14
01:00 PM
Veterans Cemetery
