Daniel Orien Wilson

March 1, 1928 - April 7, 2019

Daniel Orien Wilson, 91, of Homedale, Idaho went peacefully to join his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Daniel was born on March 1, 1928 and was the sixth of eight children to bless Frank and Nellie Wilson of Wilder, Idaho. Daniel attended school in Wilder; hunted, fished, and rode horses with friends and family; and farmed in the Wilder are with his father until the 1960's. He married Demoya Joleen Thompson in 1945 and together they raised three children until Joleen's untimely death in 1959. Daniel later married Frankie R. Voit and together they had another son and daughter. Daniel's Marriage to Betty J. Burdine blessed him with three stepsons. In the mid to late 1960's Daniel and Betty moved to the Orevada, Nevada area. For the next 20 years or so Daniel farmed, hunted and shot trap with Betty and her sons. Daniel and Betty moved back to Idaho where he worked as a security guard, fished a lot and when he got tired of fishing he started another career as a lawn mower repair man. He continued with his repair business until the late 80's but still would help anyone that came by until his 90th year. Daniel also loved his garden and grew the best tomatoes, cucumbers, and cantaloupes you ever tasted!

Daniel was preceded in death by his first wife - Joleen, his parents, three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his wife - Betty; three sisters El Wanda Bales, Lois Marks, and Larna Wilson; two sons - Danny and Frank Wilson; three daughters - Marilyn Caress, Diana Davis and Anita Von Fisher; three stepsons - Mike Williams, Brad Baker and Jason Baker; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday April 16, 2019 at the Wilder Cemetery.