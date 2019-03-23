Daphne "Arlene" Pryor

September 19, 1924 - March 21, 2019

Daphne "Arlene" McPheeters Pryor, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

Arlene was born September 19, 1924 in Caldwell Memorial Hospital. She lived in the Lakeview community until she moved with her parents, Albert and Isa McPheeters, to Salem, Oregon. In 1938, the family moved back to Lakeview and she started school in 1931, graduating in 1939.

She met and married Donald Wayne Pryor in 1942. Arlene lived with her parents in Culver, Oregon while Don was in the Army. Upon his return, they moved to New Meadows then the Nampa/Caldwell area where Don was employed with Union Pacific. They lived in Parma from 1956 to 1976 when Don retired and they moved to Nampa. Many wonderful winters were spent in the warm Arizona sun.

Arlene was a loving and devoted mother to six children, Kay Curless (Jack), Sharon Korn (Dan), Vickie McArthur (Dave), Lorna O'Brezar, Phil Pryor (Roxie), and Jeff Pryor (deceased). She also became grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren whom Arlene loved so much.

Arlene was an excellent seamstress and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, collecting dolls, painting, and picnics with her family. She and Don were avid square dancers and loved traveling.

Arlene has resided in Heron Springs Assisted Living since February of 2016. The family would like to thank the personnel and aides at Heron Springs and Idaho Home Health and Hospice for their loving care in Arlene's final years.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Isa McPheeters; husband, Don Pryor; son, Jeff Pryor; siblings, Dalton McPheeters, Clarence McPheeters, Warren McPheeters, Edna Jessen, and Iona Clark. She is survived by her sister, Wilma Adsmond, who lives in Lebanon, Oregon; and sister-in-law, Marge Bolstridge.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Wilder Cemetery District, off of Batt Corner Road in Wilder, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Alsip and Persons Funeral Chapel, 404 10th Avenue South, Nampa, Idaho.