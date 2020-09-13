Such a delightful, gifted, remarkable woman. A person of great faith, a great sense of humor, a never ending love for her husband and family, and a warm and open heart. The hours spent in her home are treasured memories that I will take with me forever. Her sharp wit and quick laugh, along with a savvy understanding of people, politics,and patience endear her forever in my heart. Our private celebration of the life and mission of Jesus Christ, his great love and grace for all who love and seek Him will ever warm my heart. I deeply regret not having the opportunity to know her earlier in my 38 years of living in Canyon County, close to Nampa. "Until we meet (again) at Jesus' feet" my dear strong, cheerful friend. With much love, and your song in my heart. Carolyn Baum-Buttorff

Carolyn Baum-Buttorff

Friend