Darlyne Markus
March 23, 1929 - September 9, 2020
Darlyne Markus, 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on September 9, 2020.
One of four children, Darlyne was born on March 23, 1929 in Irene, South Dakota. Her family moved to Nampa when she was 7 years old. Darlyne attended Nampa public schools and then high school at Northwest Nazarene Academy graduating in 1947. While in high school, Darlyne met Bruce at the church they both attended. They were married in August 1948. In 1949 their first child, Douglas Everett was born, followed by a daughter, Nancy Marie in 1951. A second son, William Wallace was born in 1953 but passed away shortly thereafter. In 1955 a daughter, Lynette Faye was born completing their family.
From an early age music was Darlyne's love. In her teens she sang with her father and sisters on a local weekly radio program. She along with her sister and two friends formed the Gospel Choraliers Quartet. They performed in churches throughout the Treasure Valley, ultimately recording an album entitled "For The Glory of God". She also joined the Musettes, a women's community choir in Nampa. In later years she sang and played the bass fiddle in a gospel trio. Other instruments she played were violin and piano. For more than 20 years Darlyne served the community singing regularly for Alsips Funeral Chapel. And for decades she sang in her church choir.
In 1955 Darlyne began an unlikely career working for the Idaho Press Tribune as a motor route carrier. After 50 years her children decided she belonged in the Guinness Book of World Records. They assembled the required documentation for submission to Guinness and it was approved. This remarkable woman now holds the Guinness record as "the longest serving paper girl in the world".
Anyone who knew Darlyne could never forget her laughter; it was infectious. She brought joy and humor with her wherever she went. She loved her children well and adored her grand and great grandchildren. They all loved her, loved her laughter, and especially her hugs which were second to none.
She is survived by three children; a son, Doug (Bobbi) Markus, Vancouver, Washington; and two daughters, Nancy Salisbury, Nampa Idaho; and Lynette (Ken) Berry, Yuma, Arizona; 5 grandchildren; Brian Markus; Brandon (Nicole) Markus; Matthew (Chandra) Salisbury; Ryan (Cherry) Shervik; Lyndsey (Mark) Freise; 10 great grandchildren; Carson Markus; Claire, Christian, Madeline Salisbury; Noah, Ella, Evan Shervik; Lucas, Caitlyn and Lauren Freise.
She was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Florence Duncan, brother Johney, sisters Leone and Naomi, and son William.
Heartfelt thanks to All Care Hospice for their compassionate care and support.