Darrell Austin Robertson

06/20/1931 - 03/24/2019

Darrell A Robertson Obituary

On April 24, 2019, our beloved husband and father passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family. Darrell was born on June 20, 1031 in Peedee, Oregon to Austin and Almeda Robertson. Darrell went to school at Mora grade school and graduated from Kuna High School.

Darrell was a hard worker, who farmed in the Kuna area growing excellent crops until his retirement at the age of 74. Even after his retirement he still managed to farm sweet corn for his family, neighbors, and friends. One of his favorite things to do was woodworking for his family and friends. His woodworking can be seen in several homes around the valley. The highlight of his week was going to his cabin in Idaho City weekly to feed the turkeys and puttering around on his tractor. He enjoyed letting the mountain man come out in his later years. Darrell was also known for his mechanical abilities. When at home, you could always find him in his shop working on his latest project. For a fun summer activity he would go around catching gophers for himself and his neighbors. Every evening he could be seen taking his dogs out for a run, him riding in his side by side and the dogs running.

On January 28, 1976 he married the love of his life Wanda. Together they lived in Kuna, Idaho.

Darrell is preceded in death by his mother and father, and one brother. He leaves behind his wife Wanda Robertson, a daughter Bert Kirkhart (Boise), 3 sons Carl Robertson (Arizona), Darrell Lee Robertson and Wanda Spencer Jamison (Kuna), and Tonie and Suzanne Robertson (North Carolina), a sister Willa Vanderford (Caldwell), 3 step children Dan and Valerie Cano (Idaho City), Renee and Dave Dorris (Melba), and Candess and Steve Taysom (Kuna) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Per his request there will be no funeral but a celebration of life will be held at Kuna Senior Center on Sunday April 7, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Idaho Humane Society, either on-line, by mail or in person.

Rest in peace, Dad. You will be greatly missed.