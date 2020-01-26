|
Darrell O. Stover
July 24, 1939 - January 12, 2020
Darrell O. Stover, 80, of Caldwell, passed away at home on January 12, 2020. Darrell was born in Caldwell on July 24, 1939, the son of Frank (Sam) Stover and Jimmie Rae Marsh Stover Horn. He attended Boise High School and left at the age of 17 to join the United States Navy.
Darrell met Leslee Holton and they were married on August 2, 1958. They had 52 wonderful years together before she passed away in 2010. Darrell spent most of his career in the field of RV repairs, even operating his own business until his retirement.
Darrell was also a gun enthusiast and spent much of his spare time reloading shotgun and rifle shells for family and friends. He spent many weekends trading and selling at local gun shows. He was also a big outdoor enthusiast, spending much of his time in the mountains camping, fishing, and hunting with family and friends.
Darrell is survived by his son Steve and daughter-in law Sue and grandchildren Stephanie (Jesse) Koopman and Stacy Stover (Josh). He also raised and is survived by his grandchildren, Bonnie (Logan) Kinney and Derek Stover, as well as his great-grandchildren.
Darrell is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law Tina and Rob Anderson and his other in-laws, Sauni (Manuel) Aberasturi, Dave and Betty Holton, Marcia Wilcox, Dallas and Stacy Holton, and their children and grandchildren, as well as his large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
Darrell will be laid to rest with his beloved Leslee in the family section of the Canyon Hill Cemetery.
If you would like to honor his memory, we ask that a donation in his name be made to any animal . Memories and condolences may be shared with his family in his online tribute at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com.
The family invites you to join them in a celebration of Darrell's life on Thursday, February 6, at 11:30 a.m. at the Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene, 903 N. Michigan, Caldwell. Darrell loved food and potlucks, so of course lunch will be served. If you have a favorite dish, please feel free to bring it.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020