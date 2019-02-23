Darryl Elzo Poulsen Sr.

7-12-1936 - 2-19-2019

Darryl Elzo Poulsen Sr. 87 of Fruitland passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho. He was born July 12, 1936 in a log house in Liberty, Idaho, the son of Elzo Poulsen and Cerelda Roberts Poulsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, Paul, 1 son Tim Poulsen and a step son Gary Melton. He is survived by his wife Carmetta, 2 sisters, Rexene Shepherd of St. George, Utah, and Marie Finlinson of Delta, Utah, sons "Butch" Poulsen of Liberty, Idaho, Kelly Poulsen of Hawaii, Gene Godin of Texas, Chris Melton of Elko, Frank Castillo of Meridian, Richard Godin of Richfield, Idaho, daughters, Sherry Takai of Hawaii, Punani Kalawa of Hawaii, Darla Sommerfield of Nampa, Kay Castillo of Nampa, Kathy Castillo of Boise, Cindy Bailey of Twin Falls, Marie Robinson of Payette, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many many Friends. He grew up in Bear Lake Valley (SE. Idaho), attended schools in Paris, Idaho and Montpelier, Idaho. He later joined the U.S. Navy and served time on ship in Hawaii during the Korean War. After returning from the Navy he worked as a truck driver and construction heavy equipment operator which he liked doing. He retired from Newmont Gold in Elko, Nevada in 2003 and moved to Nampa, Idaho. In 2010 he married Carmetta and they moved to Fruitland, Idaho in 2018. He enjoyed outdoor activities, fishing, hunting, rodeos, country music and food! He will be missed by all family and friends. A visitation will be held at the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel in Payette, Idaho on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 1:00 - 1:45 pm with funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will be held at the Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, Idaho on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary