Darwin Lou Betterton
August 11, 1955 - March 25, 2020
Darwin was called home on March 25, 2020. Darwin was born Aug 11, 1955, in Carroll, Iowa.
He came to Idaho in the Mid 1970's. He met and Married Sue in 2005. Sue brought her children, grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren into this relationship. The grandchildren found a friend in Darwin.
Darwin had a fond love for his puppies and they would go with him on his trucks. Darwin enjoyed driving trucks. He worked very hard and was awarded the Driver of the Year, in 2013 and was very proud of that accomplishment.
Darwin's nature was to be helpful and giving. His humor was for everyone to enjoy.
In his retirement years, traveling back to Iowa for the extended family reunions was a joy. His conversations with his brothers, sisters and cousins, found him laughing like a kid again.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mabel Weems and his beloved mother, Mabel LaRae Heller
Survived by his Wife Virginia(Sue) M. Betterton(Ellis). His sisters Kaelyn Ewoldt, Gayla (Declan) Gross, Paula Brinegar, Sheila (Mike) Smith, Shawn (Roy) Wells. His brothers Darcy Betterton, Darrin Heller, and Jason Heller.
Special Thanks to Tracy Berry and Peggy Hopper and the many people that helped keep Darwin home with his puppies. My heart goes out to ALL of you!
In lue of flowers, please Donate to the Lymphoma . https://www.lls.org/ https://www.cancer.org/
