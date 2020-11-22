David Alvin Bauerle
June 13, 1930 - November 16, 2020
David Alvin Bauerle, 90, of Nampa Idaho went to be with his precious Lord November 16, 2020. He was born to George and Inez Bauerle June 13, 1930 at Samaritan hospital. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judith Bauerle, his two sons Erland Bauerle and Eric Bauerle and his sister Anna Mae Cleveland and her husband Doug, as well as nephews Bill Cleveland and Brad Cleveland and nieces Sherry Cleveland-Cutlers and Kimberly Cleveland-Hazelwood, and numerous grand-nieces and nephews.
Dave graduated from Northwest Nazarene College with degrees in Math and Physics. After college, he and brother-in-law Doug started Cleveland Sound. They designed and installed communications and fire alarm systems across Idaho, Eastern Oregon, and Utah.
Dave served 9 years in the Army Reserves, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant.
Dave was a life-long member and servant of Nampa First Church of the Nazarene. He served on the church board. He and Doug designed and installed the first sound system for the church. He invented a church-to-home box system that allowed shut-ins to listen to church services via telephone.
Dave was very involved with his family, and we have amazing memories of him at home and in many travels. He was also known as Daddy Dave to many friends young and old, who became extended family.
Dave's heart was in personal witnessing and international missions. So in leu of flowers, we suggest a donation to Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), or Jesus Film/Harvest Partners. Due to covid restrictions, a celebration of life service will be postponed to a later date.
We want to especially thank Dr. Friedly and the staff at St Luke's Nampa for their compassionate care for David and our family.
