David Bruce Bunch

April 29, 1959 - March 19, 2019

Our sweet son, David, was born on April 29, 1959 at St. Luke's Hospital, Boise, Idaho. He transitioned to a more peaceful place on March 19, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Hospital, with his loving parents, Connie and Jerry Bunch, brother, Steve Bunch and sister in law Carrie Bunch at his side.

David was born with Down Syndrome, and was not expected to have much promise for a full life, but David outdid the early prognosis. He attended Gem Haven School for Disabled children, and SpecialEd classes at Franklin and Roosevelt schools, finishing at Lincoln school. He graduated in Boise High red and white when he was 22. Jim Nalley and BSU President, John Keiser officiated at the ceremony for the 4 or 5 graduates. He then went to work at the Arc, where he had many opportunities to learn skills and participate in-group activities. Although his abilities were declining, he still enjoyed being on the work floor and being involved. His last day at the Arc was Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

RAVE is an Arc entity that sponsors activities and trip opportunities for Arc clients and others with disabilities. David signed up for just about everything! He enjoyed many trips to Disneyland, and also went to Hawaii and got to ride on the Nautilus submarine. He simply enjoyed participating and not being a couch potato.

David participated in the first Idaho Special Olympics, and over the years was involved in track, wrestling (State Champion one year), downhill and cross-country skiing, cycling, basketball, bowling, floor hockey and several others. About two years ago, he had to "retire" because he just could not remember what to do, but the memories of the Games are wonderful.

David loved Boise State football and basketball, attended games with his parents for many years until he could not navigate the steps, and cheered them on, win or lose. Many years ago after one basketball practice, Coach Bobby Dye took Dave to the locker room where he met the players, who all signed a basketball for him. A definite highlight!

David was born in the First United Methodist Church, and attended Sunday school for several years. In 1980, he joined the church, and in the past few years had been attending the 9:00 service regularly with his dad. Pastor Duane Anders and David had a special "handshake" which David looked forward to every Sunday. Dave loved singing the hymns with gusto, even though usually off key.

Most of all Dave loved his family, with special affection for his brother Steve. They had an amazing bond that was visible to all who were around them. He also loved his niece Kailey, his Jedi, and his nephews Taylor and Brandon. When Carrie married Steve last September, he was blessed with two more nieces, Casey and Justice and one more nephew, Cody. Our entire family and many of our friends loved and appreciated him for all that he brought to us. We all are better for having had him in our lives.

In addition to our immediate family, several aunts and uncles, cousins, and many, many friends survive David.

Services are going to be Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:00am at the Cathedral of the Rockies, Boise. There will be a reception at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Arc, 4402 Albion Street, Boise, Idaho, 83705, or Special Olympics/Ghostbusters, 199 E 52nd Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary