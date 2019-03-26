|
|
David B. Crider
November 11, 1934 - March 22, 2019
David B. Crider, 84, of Nampa, Idaho left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home on Friday, March 22, 2019.
David was born on November 11, 1934 in Wray, Co to George B. Crider and Dorothy Alice Zion.
The job David was most proud of was telling of and teaching God's word.
He married Rose Mary Donoho on December 31, 1953 in Denver, Co. Rose Mary passed away on October 30, 1996 in Caldwell, ID.
Two years later, he married Judy Houser on September 25, 1998.
He is survived by his wife Judy, brothers Alan and Philip Crider, daughter Christine Blodgett, sons Craig and Clayton, step children Brian and Becky.
David enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Sincere "Thank You" to Journeys Hospice and their staff for excellent care during David's last days.
David's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday 03/27/19, at Lakeview Bible Church.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019