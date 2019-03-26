Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Crider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Crider


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Crider Obituary
David B. Crider
November 11, 1934 - March 22, 2019
David B. Crider, 84, of Nampa, Idaho left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home on Friday, March 22, 2019.
David was born on November 11, 1934 in Wray, Co to George B. Crider and Dorothy Alice Zion.
The job David was most proud of was telling of and teaching God's word.
He married Rose Mary Donoho on December 31, 1953 in Denver, Co. Rose Mary passed away on October 30, 1996 in Caldwell, ID.
Two years later, he married Judy Houser on September 25, 1998.
He is survived by his wife Judy, brothers Alan and Philip Crider, daughter Christine Blodgett, sons Craig and Clayton, step children Brian and Becky.
David enjoyed spending time with children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Sincere "Thank You" to Journeys Hospice and their staff for excellent care during David's last days.
David's memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday 03/27/19, at Lakeview Bible Church.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.