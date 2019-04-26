Resources More Obituaries for David Elkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Elkins

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David John Elkins

3-28-1931 - 4-21-2019

David Elkins, 88, of Nampa passed peacefully 4-21-2019. During the last hours of his life he was surrounded at times by 5 generations of loving family. His Great Granddaughter Kylee provided him with TLC & spiritual care as he passed. Pop was born 3-28-1931 in Brainerd, MN to David & Lilian Elkins, one of 6 children. In his early life he joined the Army & completed basic training in Ft Leonardwood, Mo. Over time, 2 of his Grandsons (Cris & Cody) both completed basic training there also. When Pop moved west he served as an Auxiliary Policeman in Homedale, ID, & became a heavy equipment operator, working construction in various parts of the US for decades. At one point his young son David went along learning the trade from his Father. After 2 previous marriages, Pop found the love of his life (Joyce) and they were married on Nov 3, 1973. When he retired, he drove a transport van part-time for the Railroad in Nampa, then for a while he drove the bus for the Daycare next door. Pop enjoyed the daycare kids & in better times could be found raking piles of leaves for them to play in, making little wooden decorations for the daycare, his own yard & anyone who wanted them. His specialty was his Birdhouses & he took great pride in giving them to family & friends. He loved to take care of his yard, feed the birds & squirrels, decorate the yard & house, & even had special mobiles made up for every season & holiday of the year. He & Mom (Joyce) loved to camp in their motor home at various campsites along the Payette & Weiser rivers, but his favorite spot was at Cascade Lake. He would fish & Mom (Joyce) would read. When they were at home, they could most likely be found watching old Westerns, especially "The Lone Ranger" & "Roy Rogers" every afternoon. Pop took great care of Mom (Joyce) as her eyesight failed. He was her eyes & her strength. She was his ears and his hands. Young people don't understand the "oneness" of marriage but if you stay together long enough, the two become one complete person; each one providing what the other is lacking. Pop was preceded in death by both of his parents & 4 of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Joyce Elkins, 7 children (Laurie, David, Glenda, Shelly, Shannon, Rhonda & Tammy), 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren & 1 sibling. Per Pop's request, cremation was handled by Flahiff Funeral Home & no services will be held. On to Happy Trails Pop. Hi-Ho Silver, away! Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries