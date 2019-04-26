|
David John Elkins
3-28-1931 - 4-21-2019
David Elkins, 88, of Nampa passed peacefully 4-21-2019. During the last hours of his life he was surrounded at times by 5 generations of loving family. His Great Granddaughter Kylee provided him with TLC & spiritual care as he passed. Pop was born 3-28-1931 in Brainerd, MN to David & Lilian Elkins, one of 6 children. In his early life he joined the Army & completed basic training in Ft Leonardwood, Mo. Over time, 2 of his Grandsons (Cris & Cody) both completed basic training there also. When Pop moved west he served as an Auxiliary Policeman in Homedale, ID, & became a heavy equipment operator, working construction in various parts of the US for decades. At one point his young son David went along learning the trade from his Father. After 2 previous marriages, Pop found the love of his life (Joyce) and they were married on Nov 3, 1973. When he retired, he drove a transport van part-time for the Railroad in Nampa, then for a while he drove the bus for the Daycare next door. Pop enjoyed the daycare kids & in better times could be found raking piles of leaves for them to play in, making little wooden decorations for the daycare, his own yard & anyone who wanted them. His specialty was his Birdhouses & he took great pride in giving them to family & friends. He loved to take care of his yard, feed the birds & squirrels, decorate the yard & house, & even had special mobiles made up for every season & holiday of the year. He & Mom (Joyce) loved to camp in their motor home at various campsites along the Payette & Weiser rivers, but his favorite spot was at Cascade Lake. He would fish & Mom (Joyce) would read. When they were at home, they could most likely be found watching old Westerns, especially "The Lone Ranger" & "Roy Rogers" every afternoon. Pop took great care of Mom (Joyce) as her eyesight failed. He was her eyes & her strength. She was his ears and his hands. Young people don't understand the "oneness" of marriage but if you stay together long enough, the two become one complete person; each one providing what the other is lacking. Pop was preceded in death by both of his parents & 4 of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of nearly 46 years, Joyce Elkins, 7 children (Laurie, David, Glenda, Shelly, Shannon, Rhonda & Tammy), 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren & 1 sibling. Per Pop's request, cremation was handled by Flahiff Funeral Home & no services will be held. On to Happy Trails Pop. Hi-Ho Silver, away!
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019