David Aaron Taylor Fernandez

October 1, 1996 - February 8, 2019

David "Baby" Aaron Taylor Fernandez was born in Nampa, Idaho on October 1, 1996, to Lisa Fernandez of Donnelly, Idaho and David Fernandez of Nampa, Idaho. He was tragically taken too soon at 22 years young on February 8, 2019.

"Baby" was an ambitious young man who excelled in his art on a broad spectrum whether it was working alongside a fellow artist or being the master of his own creations. He excelled with every hobby that came along, whether it was gaming related, dancing or even playing guitar. Anyone who knew Baby knew him as nothing less than loving towards all and for his exuberant persona. "Baby" lived for the times spent with family members whether it was playing rock band, just dance or just pestering those he loved, family was everything to him.

"Baby" David is leaving behind his mother, Lisa Fernandez; his sisters, Shawntee' Dugan and Johnni Fernandez; his brother, Anthony Fernandez; 4 nieces; his step mother, Edicelda Fernandez; step sister Elena Martinez; step brother, Richard Martinez and many family members. He was proceeded in death with his father, David Humberto Fernandez, 48 of Nampa, Idaho and older brother Tre' Dion Fernandez, 24 of Nampa, Idaho.

A viewing will be held at Flahiff Funeral Chapel, 624 Cleveland Blvd, Caldwell, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 5-8pm. Funeral services will be held at Valley Church, 2900 Life Way in Caldwell on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00pm. Burial to follow at Wilder Cemetery, Wilder, ID. Condolences may be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary