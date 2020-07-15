1/1
David Frost
David "Earl" Frost
1936 - 2020
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, David "Earl" Frost, 83, passed away in his home surrounded by family. He was born on December 20th, 1936 to Doris and David S. Frost in Meridian, Idaho.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and David S. Frost, as well as his son, David C. Frost and brother-in-law, Kenny Bruneel. He is survived by his wife, Lillian Frost, who he married in August 1964, as well as his sister, Marilyn Bruneel. He is also survived by his daughter, Sherry (Mitch) Aberasturi; grandsons, Ryan (Jade) Aberasturi, Curtis (Samantha) Aberasturi and their three children, Skyler, Davin, and Korbin Aberasturi, and countless nephews and nieces as well as cousins.
A small service for family and friends will be held at the Potter Funeral Chapel in Emmett, Idaho on Saturday, July 18th at 2:00PM. Burial will take place privately at the Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise. For those who are unable to attend the service, it will be streamed live and can be viewed on Earl's obituary page at www.potterchapel.com.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
02:00 PM
Potter Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID 83617
(208) 365-4491
