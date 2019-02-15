On Feb. 8, 2019 David Humberto Fernandez, 48, died tragically in a car accident along with his two sons, Tre Fernandez and (Baby) David Fernandez in Meridian, Idaho. He was born September 4, 1970 to David Fernandez and Reyna Gonzalez and was their only son. He was so proud to start his drywall business two years ago after being in the trade for over 20 years. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was selfless and would do anything for anyone.

David was free spirited, always making sure everyone had a great time, with the night ending with his signature move "The Washing Machine." He had a great sense of humor and had a nickname for everyone. David was a hard worker and loved providing for his family.

David is survived by his wife, Edicelda Flores Fernandez; his children, Anthony Fernandez, Shawntee Dugan (Dillon), Johnni Fernandez, Elena Martinez (Danny Salas) and Richie Martinez (Chelsea); his parents, David Fernandez (Darlene) and Reyna Gonzalez (Richard); his sisters, Silvia Morrow (Greg), Leti Hebert (Dave) and Becky Kinney (Justin); his grandchildren, Adi, Kenna, Kaydence, Paxton, Rosalie Salas, Cerela Martinez and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5-8pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Valley Church in Caldwell.

There will be a reception following, location to be determined. Thank you so much for all of the community support. The Fernandez families have felt all of your love and prayers and are truly grateful to live in such a great place with such gracious people.

"Until we meet again my love."

