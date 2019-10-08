|
David Ralph Kindall, 79, of Meridian, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held Thursday, October 10th at 9:45 AM with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3451 N. Locust Grove Rd., Meridian. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Rd., Boise. Remembrances may be left for David's family and a full obituary read at www.AccentFuneral.com. (208) 888-5833
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019