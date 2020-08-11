1/2
David Lachiondo
1947 - 2020
David Kenneth Lachiondo
May 29, 1947 - August 7, 2020
David Lachiondo passed away peacefully in the early hours of Friday, August 7, 2020 at home with his wife Patricia by his side.
Dave was born on May 29, 1947 to Julian and Lydia Lachiondo in Boise, Idaho. His sister Julie followed 2 years later and together they joined a loving and boisterous Basque family. The Lachiondo family lived on the Boise bench and on Hays street in the North End, across from St. John's Cathedral. Family members, such as grandmother, Juliana Gandiaga, and Cousins Simon Achabal and Rash Iglesias lived in the Lachiondo family's house over the years.
Growing up in the Basque community, Dave did not speak fluent English until he began attending first grade at St. Joseph's. For much of his first year of formal schooling, he ran home to see his Amuma at every recess and lunch break and had to be taken back to school under duress - quite the start for a person who eventually earned a PhD in Educational Leadership. After St. Joe's, Dave attended St. Teresa's Academy until its closing, and was in the first graduating class at Bishop Kelly High School in 1965 which was the beginning his lifelong love for the school.
After attending St. Mary's College in California and embarking on a career in education, Dave returned home to Idaho get his Master's in Counseling at Idaho State University, where he met the love of his life, Patricia Smedley. Dave succeeded in winning over his future father-in-law where others had not, with his excellent rendition of the "Beer Barrel Polka" on the accordion.
Dave and Patti married and settled in Boise where Dave continued his career in education, first as a counselor and then as vice principal at Boise High. Dave moved on to serve as the Principal of Fairmont Junior High before being called to serve as the Principal of Bishop Kelly High School. During his time at BK, Dave built relationships with staff, teachers, parents and students to help create a culture of academic excellence, community and faith. He was known as a tough disciplinarian with a heart of gold to the young people he worked with.
Dave's daughters, Diana and Alicia were his pride and joy. He instilled the values of hard work and an ethic of service in his girls and inspired them to carry on his legacy of service to community. He was overjoyed to become a grandfather at the birth of grandson Henry and subsequently, his father's namesake, Julian. He shared his love of baseball, Notre Dame and even silly jokes with his grandsons.
Dave's love for his Basque heritage was evident in his many activities within the local Basque community. He played accordion for the children's dance groups and for the Ikastola, Basque pre-school. He was a member of the Biotzetik Basque Choir and played his accordion regularly on First Thursdays at the Basque Museum and Cultural Center. Dave also taught classes in the Basque Studies Program at Boise State University.
In February, Dave received the award for Outstanding Person in the Humanities from the Idaho Humanities Council.
David Lachiondo believed in the power of a good hug, a bright smile and an endless commitment to bettering his community.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Lydia Lachiondo, his aunt and uncle Carmen and Lou Dobaran, his father-in-law Russell Smedley and his nephew Drew Noble. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughters Diana (Roger Turcotte) and Alicia, his grandsons Henry and Julian, his sister Julie (Mark) Lliteras, sister-in-law Ginger (Scott) Noble, brother-in-law Tim Smedley, mother-in-law Jane Smedley, nephews Jeff (Katie) and Scott Lliteras and family, niece Danielle (Jacob) Williamson, cousin LuAnn (Mike) Stone as well as many other relatives in both the US and the Basque Country.
Due to current health concerns, a private vigil and funeral service will be held for close family and friends. The funeral Mass will be streamed at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 14th; the YouTube link will be available at www.bk.org. A public Mass will be celebrated at a later date, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to either the Lachiondo Family Scholarship fund at the Bishop Kelly Foundation, 7009 W. Franklin Rd, Boise, 83709, or the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 Grove St. Boise, Idaho 83702. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Homes, Boise Chapel 208-343-6493.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 10, 2020
When Dave was a young, early in his career, counselor at Boise High, he took on the challenge to be the advisor for the Key Club, a service club under the direction of a local Kiwanis club, at the high school level. With his enthusiasm to teach the students the importance of community service along with the benefits/riches for those who did the serving (students) he started with 7 members. In 4 years, the club grew to 57 and then the 5th year on to over 70. In the 4th year, with his diligence and guidance (and fun - not sure who had more fun, Dave or the students) the Boise High club reached the top, #1 club within the Southern Idaho/Northern Utah district, which had been dominated by two other clubs for over a dozen years. The opportunities that he created for the students in reaching out to the community, made life long results for many to be active in their communities well past High School. Where ever he went/worked he was a high beam of light in leading the students towards community service and it's benefits.

We will miss Dave tremendously. He was a life long friend to my wife and I (both students at Boise High-Class of 77'). He would always take a moment to check in with us and see what we were up to whenever we would be in his company.

Our love and prayers to Patty, Diana, Alicia, his sister Julie and his grandsons and other family members.
Pat & DiAnn (Cornwell) Adams
Student
August 10, 2020
Dave and I were buddies and student government wonks at Saint Mary’s College and he was best man at my wedding. He taught me to count to 10 in Basque...and a few cuss words. If you had asked me back then what will Dave do in life, I’d have said he’ll go back to Boise, probably teach and coach, marry a great gal and have terrific kids, become principal and be a respected leader in the education and Basque communities. (And do the accordion thing.) It was always clear what Dave was passionate about. Mainly being a good and honorable man, guiding and encouraging young people and carrying on his family’s culture and traditions. We all feel a profound sense of loss, but his life was a lasting gift to many.
Dan Whitehurst
Friend
August 9, 2020
With out Dave's integrity, love, encouragement, and support during a very difficult time in my family. My son might not have graduated. My other sons also received his support. His love of children was very apparent and if he could help them achieve their goals, he did. Even if they didn't know it was a goal. He never gave up on any child. I am forever grateful. May eternal rest grant on to him O'Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. He is with the angels. Rest in Peace.
Weslee
August 9, 2020
David was an amazing man & mentor. Integrity, fair, honest, approachable & compassionate are just a few attributes he shared with myself and others. May the Lord comfort his family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, David. You will be greatly missed.
Cathy Servatius
Coworker
August 9, 2020
Dave was a class act before most of us knew what a class act was. It was my good fortune to know him for four years at St. Mary's and also visit him during business trips to Boise decades after graduation. He was the same wonderful person then as he was in the 60's. We've lost a good one and he will be greatly missed.
John Bolduc
Classmate
August 8, 2020
I worked with Dave at Boise High School in the early 80’s. As the Boise High School SRO I had come to know Dave well. He was a man of honor and was an example to both faculty and students. He will surely be missed.
Kurt McAllister
Friend
August 8, 2020
Dave was a very generous, kind man with a passion for education. May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to the family. May your memories carry you through the grief.
Jacquelyn Hopper
Coworker
August 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Dave was a great mentor and he will be missed.
Tony and Susan Bertoglio
Tony Bertoglio
Friend
