|
|
David Ross Latta
19 August 1951 - 11 April 2020
David Ross Latta passed away peacefully in Boise, Idaho on 11 April, 2020. Dad was born to Rolland and Anita Latta on August 19th, 1951 in Long Beach, California. Dad served for 8 years in the Air Force and 12 years working for the IRS. He held degrees in Psychology and Accounting, and had faith in our Lord Jesus Christ. He was blessed with great peace and love this last year of his life with his beloved wife, Marva. He is survived in life by his Wife, Sister, Daughter, and Son.
David will be laid to rest at the VA Cemetery in Boise on 28 April, 2020. A Memorial and Grave Side service will be held at a later date.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020