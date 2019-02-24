David Pearcey

November 9, 1934 - February 16, 2019

David passed peacefully in his sleep February 16, 2019 when the angels came to carry him to Heaven. He was born on a snowy night on November 9, 1934 in Custer, South Dakota to George and Hattie Pearcey. When he was 2 months old, his parents moved their family to Oregon. He lived in Oregon working in the fields and cattle ranches with his dad and brothers. When he was 16, he moved to Crescent City, CA. In the winter of 1962, he moved to Nampa, Idaho where he met his future wife, Bette Thompson. They were married on February 1, 1963 and remained married for 56 years. They raised three wonderful children, Brian, Lisa and Beckie.

Dave was a talented musician singing and playing the guitar. He loved country music. Along with two of his brothers, they formed a band and played at local dances in the 1960's and 1970's. Dave also had a love of horses. He raised, trained and raced horses at Les Bois Park in Boise.

He had an auto body repair shop in Caldwell, ID. After moving to Meridian in 1974, he was employed by several auto dealers in Boise including Larry Barnes Chevrolet and Peterson Motors. He retired and moved to Nampa in 2007.

Dave is survived by his wife Bette and 4 children, Steve (Pattie) of Crescent City, CA, Brian, Lisa and Beckie of Nampa, Idaho. Also one brother and one sister, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

It was Dave's wishes to be cremated and a private ceremony will be held at a later date. For condolences or to share your memories of Dave, please visit allvalleycremation.com