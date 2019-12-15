|
|
David Lloyd Putnam
August 10, 1940 - December 11, 2019
David Lloyd Putnam, 79, passed away in Meridian, Idaho on December 11, 2019. He was born in Visalia, California to Lloyd and Dorothy Putnam. He attended the University of Idaho, played on the Vandals football team, was affiliated with the ATO and graduated with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He rode bulls, participated in rodeo and was a true cowboy.
He married Beverly Putnam and had two daughters. He resided in Caldwell for several years and was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Caldwell Exchange Club, coached little league football and was a director of the Little Britches Rodeo. He had lifelong career in real estate as a farm and ranch broker.
When his children were grown he moved to the base of the Owyhee mountains to a ranch in Oreana, Idaho. He loved ranch life and solitude. His love for horses transitioned to thoroughbreds, and he spent several years racing ponies at Les Bois Park. It was a surprise when he learned to ride an English saddle in his late 50's and competed in show jumping with his favorite retired grey race horse, CarLou Jack.
Dave had a passion for hunting, guiding, bird dogs and the outdoors. He liked to pack horses into the back country to hunt and fish. He also loved Alaska and made several trips there to hunt bear and sheep. He was a Board Member of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and held its cause close to heart. He took his last sheep hunt in Alaska at the age of 76. Those who knew him witnessed a lifelong dedication to fitness, running, and hard work.
He spent his time thinking and reading books. He liked personal challenges. He was a good friend, a hugger and many will remember him for campfire stories and gentle ways.
He is survived by his sisters Barbara Harris, Madeleine Melo and Ada Kornmeyer and her husband Roy. His daughters, Erika Putnam, Erin Timinsky and her husband Greg Timinsky, and 5 nephews, 5 grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
A Celebration of Life and reception will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3-5 PM at the Ford Idaho Center, Nampa, Idaho. Rodeo Club room, Entrance 3.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019