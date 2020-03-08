|
David Duane Rau
January 25, 1946 - February 27, 2020
David D. Rau, 74, of Plano, Texas, died on Thursday, February 27th after sustaining a fall. He was born January 25, 1946 in Nampa, Idaho to Dave and Geraldine (Wall) Rau. Following graduation from Nampa High School in 1964, he was a member of the US Navy and served in Vietnam. He then attended the University of Idaho, graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. During his time at university, David married Joanne L. Mauth in Idaho Falls, ID after meeting at church camp when they were 15 years old. They were happily married for 49 years. David practiced as a CPA from 1973 through 1984 in Boise, ID. He then transitioned to his real passion of construction around the same time they relocated to Plano, TX. His hobbies were gardening, woodworking, reading, and playing guitar and harmonica. David is survived by his wife - Joanne, twin daughters - Kelly (William Murphy) Rau of New York, NY, and Stefanie (Michael) Ramos of Plano, TX; and three grandchildren - Alex, Samantha, and Natalie Ramos. He is also survived by three sisters and their husbands. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in David's memory be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (www.tunnel2towers.org). A private service was held with immediate family. "We are of good courage, I say, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord." (2 Corinthians 5:8).
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020