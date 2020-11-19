1/1
David Smith
1945 - 2020
David Lee Smith
David Lee Smith, 75, of Nampa, Idaho, passed away on November 15, 2020. There will be no funeral services at this time; a Celebration of David's life will be held at a later time in Santa Rosa, California. David was born in Ogden, Utah on September 12, 1945, and grew up in Santa Rosa, California, living there most of his life until moving to Nampa, Idaho when he retired in 2005. He attended Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa and continued on to graduate from Sonoma State University with a degree in Political Science. After spending four years in the Air Force with a tour in Vietnam, David spent his career working in local and county government, retiring in 2005 from the Sheriff's Department in Sonoma County, California. David married Jean A Smith (Gillie) on July 22, 1967 and they were blessed to enjoy 53 years together. David is survived by his wife Jean; daughter Melissa Smith; son Matthew Smith; granddaughters: Victoria Robertson, Amy Allison, and Eden Smith; sister Sandra Hartley; and brother Charles Smith. David was an active member of Grace Bible Church in Nampa, Idaho, and his involvement in church, the activities, and the loving relationships with his friends there were very important to him. He loved God and knew that when his life was over he would have a future in heaven. Some of David's interests included enjoying his family, listening to music, avidly following his favorite sports teams, collecting transportation tokens and stamps, genealogy, reading, walking on the beach, enjoying food, and learning about new things. Most of all, David loved his family. He loved and was proud of his children and felt so much love and affection for his grandchildren: Victoria (Tori), Amy, and Eden. We love you and will miss you dearly, David - your sustaining, faithful love and loyalty, your sense of humor, your unique discerning intellect, and so much more. We are honored to have had you in our lives.




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
