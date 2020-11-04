David A. Stoppenhagen

July 4, 1940 - November 1, 2020

David A. Stoppenhagen, 80, of Caldwell passed away at home on Sunday morning, November 1st. He was born on July 4, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa. The second oldest of five children, David moved with his family to southern Michigan, settling in the rural community of Conklin. There, he attended Trinity Lutheran School and he graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. While at Trinity, he met the eventual love of his life, Joyce Bakes. They were married on May 21, 1960, and eventually had two sons, Jeffrey, born in 1961, and Randall, in 1962. David was a natural-born salesman. During his outstanding career he lent his talents to Meadow-Gold, General Foods, Shasta Beverage, McKillican American, and Available Hardware.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce, of Caldwell, sons Jeffrey (Lisa) of Meridian and Randall (Marcia) of Nampa, 2 granddaughters and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves behind his siblings Robert of Pfafftown, North Carolina, Ken (Barb) of Peoria, Illinois, and Mary (Phil) Bayes of Des Peres, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his sister Karen (Lowell) Klemm and his parents Arnold and Margaret, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dave and Joyce loved to travel, always looking for that off the road opportunity on a two-track or the road less taken. Dave also loved to tell stories and would bend your ear if you let him. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and RFD television. He will be missed by those that were fortunate to have known him. No services will be held at this time, but a private family gathering will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation of Nampa.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store