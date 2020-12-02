David Charles Tomlinson
It is bittersweet to announce David Charles Tomlinson peacefully drifted from this earth on Friday, November 27, 2020. We knew Dave as a quiet man… one who let his kind actions speak for him. During his time on this earth he lived with a strong sense of will, unshakable faith and with a drive to improve the lives of all those around him.
The oldest and only boy of three siblings, Dave was born May 6, 1934 in Idaho Falls to Oden and Katherine (Vogel) Tomlinson. While strong and bright, even then, Dave was a quiet young man, going about his life with a stoic determination and focus. Dave worked hard to contribute, taking on activities which reflected his strong sense of responsibility to his family and even working as a boy to clean houses in order to buy toys for his younger sisters.
As with us all, Dave's school years were a collection of highs and lows as he attended school in Menan, Idaho, then moving to Salt Lake and finally settling in Nampa, graduating from Nampa High School in 1953. During this time, Dave played football, continued working to help support his family and grew to be a strong young man who always moved with purpose, worked with diligence and laughed easily, although he was painfully shy.
Dave was so shy, when he met Ann Pettijohn the spring of 1954, their first date was punctuated with only a handful of words. Success in asking for a second date was accomplished only by turning to his cousin Dee, who on Dave's behalf, asked Ann out. Over time and after dating off and on for two years, Dave overcame his shyness, and they were married in the Logan Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of their wedding gifts came in the form of a draft notice into the U. S. Army, and this took them across several military bases, finally landing in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, with Dave now serving with the US Army Military Police and Ann bringing the first of eight children into the world.
Upon completion of his military service, Dave decided to follow in the footsteps of his father, eventually became a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. Dave spent long days riding freight trains east to Pocatello and west to La Grande, Oregon. Dave also followed his dream to have a small farm, and in 1964, bought 20 acres near where the St. Alphonsus Hospital now stands. There, he and Ann raised their family of four sons and four daughters. He delighted in growing a garden and caring for animals that helped provide for their family. He built a large split-level home and taught his sons and daughters many valuable lessons concerning mechanics, carpentry, agriculture, being fair and decent people and much more.
In 1997, Dave retired, and they bought a home in South Nampa. The couple spent 34 years in the house he built, and another 23 years in this one. While retired, Dave never really slowed down. He was engaged with his family while working, but retirement gave him almost endless opportunities to tackle projects for and with his eight children and growing number of grandchildren, enriching their lives and building fond memories and countless moments of laughter and connection.
Ann and Dave celebrated their 63rd anniversary in December of 2019, and they never wavered in their support of and love for all of their heritage. In his last days, Dave repeatedly communicated to his children how proud he was of them, of who they had become and made it clear that he saw his family as his greatest legacy. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dave is survived by his wife Ann; sister Betty Hoskin of Las Vegas, Nevada, sister Nancy Tomlinson Hopka of Lodi, California; his children: Tami (Vaughn) Squires of Nampa; John (Susan) Tomlinson of Medford, Oregon; Shauna (Scott) Baker of Nampa; Rod (Bonnie) Tomlinson of Meridian; Jenifer (Marty) Dixon of Nampa; Peggy (Mark) Morley of Lehi, Utah; Ben (Christy) Tomlinson of Idaho Falls and Torrey (Melissa) Tomlinson of Maple Valley, Washington.
The family wishes to thank Treasure Valley Hospice for their kindness and understanding. Services under the direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 3, at The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints located at 927 Ruth Lane in Nampa, with a viewing from 12 to 12:45 prior to the services. Burial will be in the Melba Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com
. 208-467-7300.