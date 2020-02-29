Home

David Tyler


1935 - 2020
David Tyler Obituary
David Frank Tyler
January 26th, 1935 - January 10th, 2020
David Frank Tyler, 85, passed away January 10th 2020 in Chapala, Mexico. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Verda Tyler, and his beloved wife, Darlene Tyler. David was born January 26th 1935 in Nampa, Idaho. Soon after graduating high school he joined the national guard where he served for several years. It was during this time he met the love of his life Darlene Brockman. They were married August 3rd, 1956 and resided in Nampa where they raised three children. During his lifetime David worked for the City of Nampa, Devco, and JUB Engineering. Following the death of his wife Darlene, David met Carol Bloom and they spent his last years retired in Mexico. He is survived by his three children, Daniel and Brian Tyler, daughter Kathy and his brother and sister in law, Barry and Jeanne Tyler, as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Memorial services will be held March 7th, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Avenue Rd in Nampa, Idaho. Minister John Watts will be presiding.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Feb. 29, 2020
