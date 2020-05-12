David Allen Huntington

David Allen Huntington,65, departed from this life unexpectedly at his home in Eddyville, Oregon on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was a beloved father, Papa Huntington, son, brother, uncle and a great friend to everyone he met.

David was born on Sept 9, 1951 in Norwalk, California to John Stanley Huntington and Shirley Schwartz. He was the youngest of three children and a beautiful baby with big blue eyes. In 1955 his family moved to Glendora, California. This is where he would spend his childhood fishing with his Dad at Puddingstone Dam, trips to Disneyland, Knotts Berry Farm, Huntington beach, and train rides to Nyssa Oregon to visit relatives.

After his parents divorce in 1967, twelve year old David, moved with his Mom and Sister Carol to Nampa, Idaho. He graduated from Nampa High School in 1973. He then joined the Air Force and was stationed in Norway. Schooling was always important to him and so he came back to Idaho and joined the Idaho Air National Guards to help pay for college. He attended Boise State University and received a bachelor's degree in sociology. He then transferred to Camp Pendleton in San Diego County so he could attend San Diego State. There he received a master's degree in social work. He would go on to practice social work in Idaho at Elks Rehab and in the home health care industry. He had a love for the elderly and spent most of his career working with them.

After college David moved back to Idaho and bought a home by Lake Lowell in Caldwell, Idaho. This is the home he would raise his family in. On September 9, 1988 on his 34th birthday he would marry his beautiful childhood friend Debra Bettis with a Hawaiian themed wedding in her Uncle's backyard in Nampa, Idaho. Debra had a daughter Chelsea Dawn from a previous marriage that he would later adopt. They also had one son together, Christian David. David and Debra were married for seventeen years. Even after the divorce David and Debra remained good friends and he continued to play a big role in his children's and grandchildren's lives.

About 10 years ago David moved to Eddyville, Oregon so he could be by his beloved Oregon Coast and fishing . He has enjoyed sharing his love for music by working for radio stations as a disc jockey in both Idaho and Oregon. He volunteered for the Eddyville library the last several years doing story time and crafts/activities with young children. David had a love for gardening and canning and loved to share his talent with others. He traveled often to Idaho and Utah for wonderful visits with his family and the wonderful friends he has made over the years.

David was a very special man who had a wonderful smile and a deep love for his family and friends. He was a very giving person who would do anything for others. The last five years he has been a strong support in helping his sister Carol with the care of their 95 year old Mother who suffers with Alzheimer's. He is going to be deeply missed and loved forever.

David is preceded in death by his father John Huntington. He is survived by his daughter Chelsea LaCasse, son Christian Huntington, four beautiful granddaughters Emily LaCasse, Alivia Johnson, Zoe Johnson, Maycee Johnson, his Mother Shirley James, brother John (ILa)Huntington, sister Carol (Scott) Young, three nephews and three nieces.





