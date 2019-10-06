|
|
Deborah Ann Miller
April 14, 1953 - September 28, 2019
On September 28th, 2019, Deborah "Debbie" Miller passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 66.
Debbie was born on April 14th, 1953 in Pittsburg California to Clyde and Patsy Kinney. The family moved to Idaho shortly thereafter. Debbie was the first of four children and was raised in Nampa with her sister Brenda, and twin brothers Ronald and Donald.
Debbie attended Nampa schools and graduated from Nampa High in 1971. She attended beauty school and received her cosmetologist license and worked in the field for 42 years where she developed many life-long friendships.
Debbie cherished being a mother to her two daughters Nicole and Jamie and loved and adored her grandchildren. When Debbie wasn't working she loved going to the rodeo, fishing, and an occasional trip to the slot machines. She had the biggest heart, was a very hard worker, and cared for everyone.
Debbie is survived by her children Nicole and Ryan Guray, Jamie and Tanner Brock, seven grandchildren; Karsen, Emily, Hailey, Laila, Lucas, Blaeden, and Uzziah. She is also survived by her mother Patsy Kinney, siblings Brenda Kinney, Ronald (Addie) Kinney and Donald Kinney, and several nieces and nephews.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father Clyde.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho, Boise.
A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Nampa Seventh Day Adventist Church, 307 W. Iowa Ave, Nampa. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Cremation Society of Idaho, 5541 W. Overland Rd, Boise.
The family would like to thank Horizon Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019