Resources More Obituaries for Debra Hardy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Debra (Aarland) Hardy

Obituary Flowers Debra Kay (Aarland) Hardy

July 27, 1954 - March 1, 2019

Deb Kay (Aarland) Hardy, 64, of Caldwell, Idaho went to be with the lord on Friday, March 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Deb passed peacefully at home with her husband Jerry and daughter Anna Bree at her side.

Deb was born July 27, 1954 and was raised in Caldwell by her loving parents Lars and Leriene Aarland. She attended Caldwell schools, graduating from Caldwell High School in 1973. Her early days in Caldwell left her with many friends, including a small but loyal group that has remained close to this day. Deb married Jerry Hardy on November 2, 1974. A celebration of their 44th wedding anniversary was held in November and attended by many friends. Jerry and Deb spent their early years in Caldwell before moving to Atlanta, Idaho in 2000. They moved back to Caldwell in 2017.

In Caldwell, their daughter Anna Bree was born. Bree has since added two wonderful grandchildren. A granddaughter, Sadie Ann and a grandson, Mateo Paul. Deb was the most loving and giving mother and grandmother. While in Caldwell, they amassed and managed a small collection of rental homes.

In Atlanta, Jerry and Deb built their own log cabin and gathered yet more friends. Jerry worked for the Atlanta Highway District. Jerry and Deb joined in the work of the small community serving on committees and helping out wherever they could. Deb studies and became an EMT to serve the community and visitors.

Deb is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Anna Bree, granddaughter Sadie Ann, grandson Mateo Paul, mother-in-law Bennye Hardy, brother-in-law Lynn (Renee) Hardy, sister-in-law Kim Hardy, and several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Lars and Leriene Aarland, father-in-law Roy Hardy, and nephew Cody Hardy.

Deb was a very special person whose friends quickly became close friends. She was loving and caring and will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life, under the direction of Dakan Funeral Home, will be held at Valley Church, 2900 Life Way, Caldwell on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm. Lunch to follow. Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries