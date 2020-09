Debra E. Servatius, 62 , of Middleton, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Vigil services will be held today, Sept. 3rd at 7 PM at Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, Sept. 4th. Masks and social distancing are required at the service. Services will be streamed at https://www.holyapostlesmeridian.net/Mass . Please visit www.AccentFuneral.com to leave remembrances for the family and to read the obituary. 208-888-5833