|
|
Debra Lynn Wright, 66, of Wilder, died Sat. May 11, 2019, in a local hospital. Services will be held 10am Monday, May 20 in the Marsing 2nd Ward Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 215 3rd Ave W, Marsing, ID. A viewing will be held at the church from 9-9:45am prior to the service. Burial at Canyon Hill Cemetery, Caldwell. To read the full obituary and to share condolences go to ZeyerFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa 208-467-7300
Published in Idaho Press Tribune on May 16, 2019