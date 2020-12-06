Deeon Jane Harper

June 14, 1945 - December 1, 2020

Dee Harper, 75, passed away at her home in Parma ID with her loving husband Jay by her side. Dee spent much of her youth on the open range following cattle around the dessert south of Boise and up into the foothills near Blacks Creek. She loved telling stories of life on the open range and instilled her love for being outdoors in her children.

She married her love, Jay Harper, on November 3rd,1972 and together they built their dream of raising a family(Debbie, Brandy and Chip) and owning and operating a ranch of their own, away from the city. They started small and slowly built up a herd of cattle, eventually settling on some acreage between Notus and Parma.

Seven days a week you could find Dee helping manage the day to day operations of the ranch while Jay worked multiple jobs to pay the bills and become debt free. I truly believe, she found enjoyment in chores like irrigating, bailing hay & building fence as these gave her the opportunity to stay busy and be in the great outdoors. Even with all the work she did outside, she still found time to prepare meals that will be missed dearly by family and friends. If you have ever been to the Harper ranch you surely know the legends of Biscuits and Gravy, Finger Steaks and +50lb Thanksgiving turkeys.

It wasn't all work for Dee. Between meals and chores you could find her attached to the phone insuring every bit of community news was communicated, to anyone who would listen... These conversations and her distinctive laughs throughout will be missed.

Dee was the strongest, most resilient person I know. Throughout her life, she overcame MS, cancer, heart failure and just about any other aliment imaginable. Through every sickness she always made sure her family, the ranch, and the animals were taken care of. You rarely heard a complaint about any of it. Her optimistic attitude and willingness to fight all odds will always amaze me and has been instilled in the lives of her children and grandchildren forever. We love you Mom.

Dee was preceded in death by her parents Clayton (Blackie) Stewart and Charlotte Miller.

Dee is survived by her husband Jay Harper, her Children Debbie, Brandy & Chip, her Grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Kaleb, Cally, Kortne, Tristan, and many additional friends and family.

No services will be held.





