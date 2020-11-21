Delbert "Bob" KingJanuary 12, 1925 - November 14, 2020Delbert "Bob" King of Caldwell passed away at home due to natural causes November 14, 2020. He was 95. Graveside services will be held at 2pm November 24, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. There will be a viewing prior to the service at Dakan Funeral Chapel from 10am to 1pm.Bob was born January 12, 1925 in Riverton, Nebraska to Herman and Emma King.He served in the United States Army from March 1943 until May of 1946. He was a WWII Veteran. He continued serving his country as a member of the Army reserve from 1946 to 1962.On January 22, 1960, Bob married the love of his life, Charlene Louise Schnase,. They shared a loving relationship of 28 years until her untimely death in March of 1988.Bob enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved being out in his vegetable garden. Bob's favorite hobby was playing pool at the Caldwell Senior Center.Bob is survived by his son LaVern (Sue) King of Nampa, his daughter Danette Christie of Tumwater, Washington, a sister Jaulene Sanger of Palm Desert, California, a brother Jack (Pat) King of Hebron, Nebraska.During his long life, he was blessed with 6 children, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his parents, two previous wives, infant sons Ricky and David, his current wife Louise, sister Dorothy Scharff, brother-in-law Anno Sanger, daughters Dianna Thurber and Kelly King.Flowers can be sent to Dakan Funeral Chapel Caldwell.