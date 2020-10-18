1/1
Delbert Pierce
1915 - 2020
Delbert Mitchell Pierce
February 22, 1915 - October 14, 2020
Delbert M. "Okie" Pierce, age 105, passed away October 14, 2020 of natural causes at a Nampa care facility.
Delbert was born on February 22, 1915 in Byars, Oklahoma to W.W. and Virginia Pierce.
He joined the Army in 1941 and was stationed in Boise, Idaho. While stationed in Boise as an M.P. and riding Troop Trains, he met Doris Post. They were married on May 2, 1943 and lived in Caldwell. They had two sons, Gene and Doug.
Delbert was a hard worker and spent many years working in the tire business. He worked for Hardy Brothers Tire, Dean's Goodyear and also the Coop-Oil Company. Delbert enjoyed many hours spent with friends and family bowling, fishing, and hunting.
Delbert is survived by his son, Gene (Kathy) of Caldwell; granddaughters, Julie (Rick) King and Becky (David) Hall, all of Star; great granddaughter, Rachel; and great grandsons: Challen, Tyler and Ashton, all of Star. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews and numerous special friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris, of 67 years; son, Doug; father, W.W. and mother, Virginia; brothers: Speck, Roy, Buster, and Jesse; and sisters: Grace, Mamey, Ruth and Beuhla.
Delbert was a member of the Eagles, and a member of the American Legion Post No. 35 for over 60 years. Delbert was very proud of his military service.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers, the nurses and doctors who made his last days comfortable.
Due to Covid-19, there will be private family services at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com




Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Mr. Pierce was our hero at the Caldwell VA Clinic. He had attained celebrity status among the staff. He will be very missed. Rest in peace.
Lori Akers
Friend
