Delfina H Guajardo
Feb. 20, 1944 - Oct. 30, 2020
Fina passed away at the age of 76, on Oct. 30, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family, shortly after her husband Fidel "El Cholo" Trinidad, on September 8th, 2020.
She was deeply loved by her brothers, sisters, and most of all her five grandkids. Her four grandsons, Guadalupe Berber( Jessyka), Zachariah West, Jose Berber(Melice Rodriguez), Abel West and her granddaughter Kairi West.
She is survived by her daughter Ana West ( Nicholas), and her son Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her husband Fidel, her daughter Margie, her parents Jose and Suzana Hernandez, her two sisters Isidra and Petra, her brother Rudy, and great grandson Alikai.
She will be deeply missed but will forever remain in our hearts. Services will be held on November 7th, 2020 at 12pm. This will take place at World Harvest Church (803 Main Street Caldwell, ID 83605). Rest in peace.


Published in Idaho Press Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
